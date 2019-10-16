Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.46. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

