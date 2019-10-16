Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $21.36 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.65% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVasive from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 4,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.