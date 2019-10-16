Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in WABCO by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in WABCO by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in WABCO by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in WABCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.84.

NYSE WBC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,791. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.90 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

