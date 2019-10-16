Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

AIZ opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.48. Assurant has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $127.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,699,000 after buying an additional 631,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Assurant by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,875,000 after buying an additional 542,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Assurant by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,779,000 after buying an additional 522,617 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,444,000 after buying an additional 378,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

