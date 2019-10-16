Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The stock has a market cap of $479,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.89.

About Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Taca Taca West property comprising two mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 1.5 and 2.5 kilometers situated in the Taca Taca district in Salta, Argentina.

