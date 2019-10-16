Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Down 5.7%

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.46, 2,482,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 381% from the average session volume of 516,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Athenex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $844.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,031,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,176,189.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 808,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,860,416.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 918,065 shares of company stock worth $13,396,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.