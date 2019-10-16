Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $18.09 million and approximately $186,990.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00221070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.01089437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.