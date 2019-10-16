ATN International (ATNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATN International alerts:

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $50.48 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $906.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.