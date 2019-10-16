ATN Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, ATN has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, BigONE and RightBTC. ATN has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $19,290.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01091543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Allcoin, BigONE and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

