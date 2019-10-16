Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Logitech International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,401,000 after buying an additional 881,282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,146,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Logitech International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 412,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after buying an additional 160,136 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 18,656 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $777,955.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,939,440.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock worth $2,950,032 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $644.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

