Atria Investments LLC Invests $222,000 in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Dawei Li acquired 1,384,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,952.85. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 75,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,478,659.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,497,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,115. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Bank of America cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

NYSE ELAN opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

