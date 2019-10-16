Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Telaria by 1,814.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Telaria by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Telaria during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Telaria during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRA opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.61. Telaria Inc has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telaria Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

