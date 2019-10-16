Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,658,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0511 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

