Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.76

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $13.60. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 94,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.70 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $533.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a current ratio of 93.94, a quick ratio of 93.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.58.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

