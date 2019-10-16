Atwater Malick LLC Buys New Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,427.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 590,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,665 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 193,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,840,000 after purchasing an additional 94,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.54.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.