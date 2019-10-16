Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in September

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUBN opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

