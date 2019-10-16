Auctus Growth (LON:AUCT) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Auctus Growth PLC (LON:AUCT) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), 1,990 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49,650% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of $947,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.42.

Auctus Growth Company Profile (LON:AUCT)

Auctus Growth plc focuses on investing in unquoted companies or businesses that seek a public quotation. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

