Auctus Reaches Market Cap of $160,657.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $160,657.00 and approximately $4,972.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00221325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.01078563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00087029 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,845,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

