Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NYSE:ACB opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

