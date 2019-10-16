Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.03.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $888,360.00. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $89,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,782 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,264 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $2,232,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 213.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avalara by 170.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $3,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

