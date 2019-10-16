Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Avangrid has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avangrid news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of Avangrid stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,390 shares of company stock worth $68,997. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.