Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 30th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

