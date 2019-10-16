AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

AZZ has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

AZZ opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. AZZ has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

