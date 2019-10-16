Badger Meter’s (BMI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Badger Meter stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 2,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,964. Badger Meter has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,099,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 37,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

