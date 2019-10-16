Bahram Valamehr Sells 6,200 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FATE stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 471,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,607. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $958.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 934.70%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 953,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 240.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 338,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

