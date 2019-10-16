Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $116,174.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,067 shares of company stock worth $155,540.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

