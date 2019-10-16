Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 726,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 30th total of 657,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632 over the last ninety days. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 52,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

