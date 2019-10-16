Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target (up previously from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.80 ($8.61).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 683 ($8.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 635.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 609.87. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.