Barton Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises 3.9% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $23,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,752,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $126,336,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $38,069.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $1,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,993 shares of company stock worth $30,614,779. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

COUP traded down $14.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,269. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -208.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $159.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.