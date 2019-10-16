Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BSET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 28,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,505. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.