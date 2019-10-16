Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518. Bay Banks of Virginia has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

