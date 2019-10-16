Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 216.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 989.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lam Research by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 85.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its position in Lam Research by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $201.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

