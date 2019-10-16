Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 632 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.60. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.