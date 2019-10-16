Beacon Financial Group Has $2.18 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 161.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of DIS opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

