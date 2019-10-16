Beacon Financial Group Purchases 470 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000.

VWO opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

