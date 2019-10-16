Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $393,761.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

