Bellway (LON:BWY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,945 ($38.48).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price objective (up from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,875 ($50.63) price objective (up from GBX 3,574 ($46.70)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bellway has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,642.92 ($47.60).

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,328 ($43.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,167.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,979.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

