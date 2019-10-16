Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. 13,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,420. The firm has a market cap of $414.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.