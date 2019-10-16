BidaskClub Downgrades Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hailiang Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $68.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

