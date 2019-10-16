BidaskClub Downgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.