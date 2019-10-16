Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE BH.A traded up $13.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.25. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299. Biglari has a 12-month low of $409.20 and a 12-month high of $905.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.62 and a 200 day moving average of $570.21.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $63.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.34 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

