Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $31.89 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 52.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Biogen by 70.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,141,000 after purchasing an additional 647,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,380,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 506.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

