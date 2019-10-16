Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,423,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

