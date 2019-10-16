BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading 17.3% Higher

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price traded up 17.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88, 358,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 717% from the average session volume of 43,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLASE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 159.26% and a negative net margin of 47.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.50% of BIOLASE worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

