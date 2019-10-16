BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. 751,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.88 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

