Biopharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.01

Biopharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01), with a volume of 701576 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $13.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Biopharma Credit’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Biopharma Credit Company Profile (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

