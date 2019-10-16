BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BSTC. BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSTC traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $49.30. 34,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,180. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $368.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.