Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.81 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BigONE, OKEx and Binance. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $85.40 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004215 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000927 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00052517 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Indodax, Gate.io, Binance, Exrates, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Coinnest, YoBit, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinBene, HitBTC, Crex24 and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

