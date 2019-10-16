BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 665.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 177,099 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $90,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.22. 13,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,750. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $487.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.38 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.10.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

