Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Trimmed by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up 2.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. 21,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,325,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.